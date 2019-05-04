Want to fulfil mom's dreams, says pugilist Simranjit

Baath, silver medalist at the Asian Championship, held in recently, has credited her success to mother and said she would strive to keep performing well to fulfil the mom's dreams.

Simranjit went down fighting the reigning World Champion Dou Dan in the final of the 64kg category at the championship and had to settle for silver.

Speaking to IANS, the 23-year-old said: "I started in 2010 and the journey has so far been pretty good. My mother supported me a lot through all these years. Wherever I play, she is there to cheer me."

Simranjit, a resident of Patiala, Punjab, said: "In the beginning my father didn't want me to take up as a career. But my mother stood by me. When I started winning medals, he also started believing in me."

"When I first entered the senior camp, the pugilist were mostly from In the early days, I had to suffer a lot of punches. Then I made up my mind to practice hard and move ahead," said the who had bagged bronze at the last year's

On the boxing scenario in Punjab, Simranjit said the environment was good but some improvement would help pugilists perform better at the national level.

"The environment is good for this game in But compared with other games, it needs improvement. The focus is on kabaddi. has more talent than Haryana, but we lack support. of is supportive, but it's not getting the required backing from the government it deserves," she said.

