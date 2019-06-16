Warner meets net bowler who he struck on head

batsman has met the net bowler he struck on the head with a powerful drive a week ago. Jaykishan Plaha faces six weeks of recovery after he was knocked down at The Oval, leaving a visibly upset Warner as he was treated at the ground.

It was a Warner drive that flew straight back at the bowler on June 9, accidentally hitting him on the head.

Plaha, who was among a handful of local cricketers helping the Australians prepare for their third match of against in when the accident happened.

He was treated for approximately 15 minutes on the ground before being taken to the hospital in a medicab. Later he said he was "glad to be standing back up".

Warner cancelled his net session immediately, while and assistant were in attendance the whole time the Plaha was treated.

"What a week it's been, one week since I got hit on my head from a cracking shot from David Warner," Plaha was quoted as saying by the

"A big thanks to David who wanted to see me was a pleasure to meet you and have a good chat with you."

Plaha caught up with Warner at The Oval on Saturday, when moved to the top of group table with an 87-run win over Sri Lanka, and Warner presented Plaha with a signed shirt.

Plaha was discharged from hospital earlier in the week after being monitored for concussion.

Earlier in the week Warner had given his of the Match award to a young fan at the ground in Taunton after his 110-ball 107 against

