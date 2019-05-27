Was inspired by McCullum in rebuild post-2015: Morgan

England has said that the side under was a source of inspiration for him as he led a change in the team's approach to ODI following the 2015 debacle.

"If you look at his (McCullum's) body language at any stage of any game, it's extremely positive. He's always on the front foot and leading from the front regardless of the scoreboard or the situation of the game," Morgan told Sport.

"I like to pick his brain. As a pure leader, he's exceptional. had embodied playing fun under McCullum. Playing against them, we were a little bit jealous," he said.

England were dumped out of the 2015 in the group stage and Morgan said that the defeat to McCullum's and to were the ones that stood out for him.

"We were humiliated. There are two games which stand out for me in that which confirmed we were underprepared and so far off the mark -- the first one was against New Zealand. We were bowled out for 123 and New Zealand knocked them off in 12.2 overs.

"The second moment was the game against We were chasing 275, and we were more than capable of chasing it down -- it was on a good wicket and against Bangladesh, who we had beaten previously in a one-day series. When it came to every crunch moment in the chase, however, we fell short. We crumbled," said the 32-year-old.

Morgan said that then England Director of Cricket Andrew Strauss' decision to back him as was a "huge confidence-booster for him."

"He gave me absolute clarity that we needed to change things drastically and he would give us time to change them. In the 2015 World Cup, there was a drastic change in the move towards higher scores. Scores moved from 300 to 330 on an average and that meant you had to change everyone's default mode," he said.

In the revamp that followed, the likes of and lost their places in the ODI squad and players like Jason Roy, and were brought in.

"With the bat, you needed to be able to post 330-350, so to choose guys whose default mode was pure aggression was something we highlighted in selection. We identified guys with a lot of talent who would fit the mould; if they did get knocked back at some stage, they would come back harder," he said.

The effect was immediate. England's first series after was against runners-up New Zealand. They posted 408/9 in the first match and won it by a whopping 210 runs. They would go on to win the series 4-2.

Since then, England have accounted for three out of the four 400-plus totals posted in ODI cricket and this included a world record score of 481/6 against in 2018.

Hosts England go into as one of the favourites and will kick off their campaign against on May 30.

