England Cricket Board name 15-player preliminary squad for ICC World Cup

The (ECB) on Wednesday, named the fifteen-member preliminary squad for the upcoming Cricket

The board also announced the name of squads for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Ireland and

and Tom Curran have found themselves a place in the England squad. Denly hails from Kent whereas Tom Curran hails from Surrey.

The much talked about pacer Jofra Archer has not found a place in the preliminary squad for the World Cup, however, he has been named in the squad for the ODI series against Ireland and

The 24-year-old Archer has made it to England ODI team for the first time. He was born in Barbados but has an English father and holds a British passport. He completed a three-year qualification period on March 17.

"In line with ICC regulations, we have to name a preliminary squad of 15 for the ICC Men's Cricket before April 23. However, all 17 players named in the Royal London ODI against can stake a claim to be in the final 15-man squad, finalised at the end of that series," ECB National Selector, Ed Smith said in an official statement.

England's fifteen-member squad for the upcoming World Cup: (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

The preliminary World Cup squad is unchanged from the winter series against West Indies.

England's 17-member squad for the ODI series against Pakistan: (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

England's 14-man squad for Ireland ODI and Pakistan T20I: (c), Jofra Archer, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, James Vince, David Willey, Mark Wood.

The team takes on Ireland in a one-off ODI on May 3 whereas the series against Pakistan begins on May 5.

England will take on Australia and Afghanistan in the warm-up matches before on May 25 and 27.

The 50-over World Cup will take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14. England will take on South Africa in the opening match of the tournament on May 30.