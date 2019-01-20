Weather slightly improves in Kashmir Valley

The slightly improved in the Valley on Sunday with an increase in the minimum temperatures due to a nightlong cover, the office said.

"The minimum temperatures improved due to nightlong cover. Snowfall is likely to occur in the plains and higher reaches on Sunday. The intensity will gradually increase from tomorrow (Monday)," a said.

recorded minus 0.3 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Sunday compared to Saturday's minus 3.0.

Similarly the minimum temperature improved to minus 3.0 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam compared to Saturday's minus 4.4. Gulmarg recorded minus 4.6 degrees.

The valley is passing through the 40-day long period of harsh winter cold that started on December 21 and will end on January 30.

Leh town had minus 9.7 degrees Celsius while Drass town of the Ladakh region recorded minus 12.8 degrees as the night's lowest temperatures.

Jammu city recorded 9.5 degrees Celsius, Katra town 10.6, Batote 4.3, Bannihal 2.2 and Bhaderwah 2.0 degrees as the minimum temperatures.

--IANS

sq/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)