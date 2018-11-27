WhatsApp's Chief Business Officer Neeraj Arora quits

In yet another high-profile exit at WhatsApp, its Indian-origin Neeraj has quit, saying he needs "time off to recharge and spend time with family".

has been with since 2011 -- well before the mobile messaging service's $19 billion acquisition by

An alumnus of the (ISB), played a key role in closing the acquisition of

He worked with before joining

"It is hard to believe that it has been seven years since (Koum) and (Acton) got me onboard at WhatsApp, and it has been one hell of a ride," Arora said in a post on Tuesday.

"I am deeply indebted to and Brian, who entrusted me to be their business companion for so many years," he added.

In a jolt to in May, WhatsApp decided to move on amid reports that he had a difference of opinion with parent company over data privacy, and other issues.

Arora was rumoured to be the frontrunner to replace as

Another WhatsAppAco-founder made his highly-publicised exit from Facebook in 2017.

"It's time to move on, but I can not be more proud of how WhatsApp continues to touch people in so many different ways every day," Arora said.

"I am confident that WhatsApp will continue to be the simple, secure and trusted for years to come," he added.

--IANS

na/in

