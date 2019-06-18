SPO commits suicide after killing wife

A (SPO) committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle after killing his wife in on Monday, the police said.

Police said SPO who was a member of a village defence committee first killed his wife and then shot himself in Bashal-Shamthi village of district.

"Both were immediately taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead," a said.

The Police have seized the weapon used by the SPO and registered an FIR.

--IANS

