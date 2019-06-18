Hundreds of protesters surround Mukherjee Nagar police station, paramilitary deployed

The paramilitary has been deployed in the station and nearby areas as hundreds of protesters gathered around the police station demanding suspension of policemen allegedly involved in brutally beating up a Sikh and his son.

The protesters later said they have withdrew the protest after the of Police promised them to file a case against the offending policemen.

But by night the protesters again began to converge at the police station. This time they were also armed with 'lathis'.

Seeing the situation escalate the paramilitary has been called in to make sure the situation does not get out of hand.

Two Sub-Inspectors and a have already been suspended for unprofessional conduct over the way they handled the situation on Sunday after a 'Gramin Seva' taxi brushed a police vehicle, triggering a chain of events that led to the violent incident.

Deputy of Arya said an enquiry had been initiated into the incident.

