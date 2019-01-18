Govt 'wronged' country on Rafale, Cong reiterates demand for JPC probe: Chidambaram

The Friday raked up the issue of Rafale jet deal, accusing the government of compromising national security and paying more for the combat

Addressing a press conference here, senior party leader P Chidambaram alleged that the government has "wronged" the country in two ways -- it compromised national security and paid Rs 186 crore more per plane.

"There is no doubt any longer that Rafale deal deserves to be examined thoroughly by a joint parliamentary committee. reiterates its demand for constitution of a JPC," he said, citing a newspaper report that claimed the Modi government's decision to buy 36 jets, instead of 126 planned earlier, jack up the price of each

He alleged that the "windfall" to French firm Dassault was a "deliberate decision" and is highly questionable.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)