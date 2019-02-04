Widespread snow likely in Himachal

will receive widespread snowfall and rain starting Wednesday till Friday at least, the office here warned on Monday.

Residents and tourists have been advised not to venture out on the high hills as chances of snapping of road links were high.

Shimla, Narkanda, Chail, Kufri, Kalpa, Dalhousie and Manali are likely to receive moderate spells of snowfall, told IANS.

These towns had witnessed moderate spells of snowfall last week.

Kufri, Narkanda, Manali and Dalhousie were already covered in a thick blanket of snow.

The supply of essential commodities and of people may get hampered in remote areas of the state with more snowfall, a told IANS.

The western disturbances -- originating from and moving across the Afghanistan- region -- were likely to be active in the region by Monday evening, Singh added.

"The impact of the western disturbances will be largely seen in the state on February 7 (Thursday) with possibility of heavy snowfall in the high hills of Shimla, Kinnaur, Kullu, and districts," he added.

On the lower altitude, Dharamsala, Palampur, Solan, Nahan, Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur and Mandi towns were likely to see widespread rain that would bring down the temperatures considerably.

on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius, while it was minus 5 degrees in Kalpa, minus 0.6 degree in Manali, 4.2 degrees in Dalhousie, 2.3 degrees in Kufri and 4.8 degrees in Dharamsala.

--IANS

vg/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)