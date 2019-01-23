Road links in Himachal hampered after snowfall; hundreds stranded

Road links in on Wednesday were hampered a day after widespread snow and rain, blocking highways and link roads, while hundreds of commuters were stranded across the state, officials said here.

Snow hit vehicular movement beyond town, while traffic on the highway was also badly hit. The entire district is cut off. However, there was no loss of life.

After two consecutive days of snow, most of the roads in the state interiors remained closed to traffic, stranding travellers and commuters.

Road links to district and towns in district such as Narkanda, Jubbal, Kharapathar, Rohru and Chopal were cut off, a government told IANS.

While picturesque tourist town Manali recorded 30 cm of snowfall, it was 39.6 cm in Kalpa and 30 cm in Manali. Dharamsala had 53 mm of rainfall.

"There is no movement of traffic towards district on the national highway five beyond Tapri. Work is on to restore in Kinnaur. The Pangi valley in district is also cut off from the rest of the state," an said.

State capital saw 44.5 cm of snowfall and a low of zero degree.

The higher reaches of Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, Shimla, Sirmaur and districts have been experiencing snow.

Keylong town in district saw over three feet of snowfall.

Officials said bad weather has affected the in the higher reaches of Kinnaur, Shimla, Chamba, and Sirmaur districts and efforts were being made to reopen the roads.

There are chances of moderate snow in the state till Thursday, an (IMD) told IANS.

The government has advised people not to venture to the high hills of Kullu, Shimla and Kinnaur districts owing to avalanche threat.

