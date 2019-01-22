'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' will see Kangana in Khadi

Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film "Manikarnika: The of Jhansi" will feature the in various Khadi attires.

Kangana and her co-stars will be seen in different Khadi costumes, which has been sponsored by (KVIC).

The costume crafted in Khadi for the title character showcases both strength and courage on screen and it has been meticulously crafted in khadi fabrics like, raw cotton, brocade and paithani.

"We all know that in 1926, Gandhiji had upheld Khadi as the symbol of swaraj and spun the final yarn of India's fabric of Independence. But, perhaps few people know that some several decades before Gandhiji's tryst with Charkha, a girl born in as Manikarnika or Manu, not only mastered reading the Vedas and Puranas, riding and sword fighting, but also learnt weaving before being proclaimed as the of Jhansi," KVIC said in a statement.

Saxena also revealed that the Khadi costumes have been designed by noted

"I think mainstream cinema will be able to do full justice in promoting the fabric to the millennial generation and the masses alike," he added.

The much ambitious period-drama features Kangana in the titular role. Directed by Krish and Kangana, the film releases on January 25.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)