Will protect Sabarimala traditions: Congress

The on Friday termed Narendra Modi's concern for the tradition "a bluff", and promised to bring in laws to protect the sanctity of the if voted to power.

"Modi is shedding nothing but crocodile tears," senior said barely 12 hours after the announced that a new law would be brought.

"Now after raising passions over Sabarimala, he (Modi) says they (BJP) will bring in the necessary laws.

"The had in 2016 itself, informed the that faith and tradition of the temple must be protected. It was only us who had taken such a stand," the of told the media here.

The BJP did nothing when they could have easily brought fresh laws or even a Constitutional amendment to protect the traditions at the famed temple, he said.

He also took on the

"Both the BJP and the CPI-M have the same position. In fact, state publicly announced that they see the issue as a golden opportunity."

Chennithala claimed that only the Congress "genuinely cares" for

The apex court on September 28 last year ruled that women of all age groups should be allowed to pray inside the shrine, striking down the temple tradition of barring girls and women in the 10-50 age bracket.

While the right wing parties were up in arms over the verdict, the decided to abide by the apex court's ruling. The facilitated the visit of two women from the hitherto banned age group to pray at the temple.

--IANS

sg/in/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)