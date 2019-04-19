Mayawati and Mulayam come together, attack Modi

Former Uttar Pradesh Ministers and Yadav on Friday shared a stage for the first time in 25 years where they blasted as the founder declared that this will be his last electoral battle.

The (BSP) chief, addressing her first public meeting after a 48-hour curb on her by the Election Commission, was at her aggressive best, praising Yadav "as a tall leader" and dubbing Modi as a "fake backward".

Addressing a public meeting in Mainpuri, Yadav's bastion, thundered: "Mulayam Singh is not a fake backward like Modi.

"He (Mulayam) is a real backward as he was born in a backward community while Modi is a fake backward and everyone knows that during his tenure in he made his forward community backward."

Burying a quarter century of political animosity, appealed to the voters to ensure the victory of from Mainpuri with a record margin and accused the BJP of diverting the attention of the people from real issues.

"Now their (BJP) theatrics and rhetoric will no more work. Their new theatrics of chowkidari will also fail in this election."

She insisted that the had fared poorly in the first two rounds of the staggered elections and vowed to oust the

Targeting the too, Mayawati called its NYAY scheme "a drama".

" remained in power at the Centre for over 60 years but they did not work and they were thrown out. And now to get votes of the poor they are promising money to them. This will also not get them votes."

Mayawati referred to the June 1995 episode at a guest house in that ruptured the BSP-SP alliance until Mayawati and decided to shake hands ahead of the polls.

"Despite the episode, we are fighting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in an alliance... At times looking at the country's future one has to take difficult decisions in larger interest."

The BSP added: "We have come together to take on the communal forces."

Mulayam Singh Yadav earlier welcomed Mayawati and thanked her for supporting the

"Today Mayawatiji has come and we welcome her. Always respected Mayawatiji because even in bad times she has always stood by our side. And I am happy that she has come in my support. I shall never forget this favour."

He said this will be his last election and so urged the people to help him win with a record margin.

Akhilesh Yadav, speaking for himself and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, accused Modi of fooling the electorate. He said Modi presented himself as a 'chaiwala' in the 2014 Lok Sabha battle and was now calling himself a 'chowkidar'.

--IANS

hindi-aks/mr/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)