Will quit BJP if denied ticket: Udit Raj

IANS  |  New Delhi 

BJP MP from North West Delhi Udit Raj on Tuesday announced that he will resign from the party if he is not fielded as a candidate in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has announced candidates on six seats of Delhi but is yet to announce a candidate for North West Delhi.

"I am waiting for ticket. If not given to me, I will bid goodbye to party," Udit Raj tweeted.

Sources close to the MP said he would contest the elections even if denied a ticket. They said he will then file his nomination after quitting the party.

First Published: Tue, April 23 2019. 09:16 IST

