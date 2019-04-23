Will quit BJP if denied ticket: Udit Raj

-
BJP MP from North West Delhi Udit Raj on Tuesday announced that he will resign from the party if he is not fielded as a candidate in the Lok Sabha elections.
The BJP has announced candidates on six seats of Delhi but is yet to announce a candidate for North West Delhi.
"I am waiting for ticket. If not given to me, I will bid goodbye to party," Udit Raj tweeted.
Sources close to the MP said he would contest the elections even if denied a ticket. They said he will then file his nomination after quitting the party.
--IANS
ps/mr
