Will Smith is afraid of mice

Will Smith, who loves to perform stunts on and off screen, is actually afraid of mice in real life.

On "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", the anchor confronted the "Aladdin" about his fear of mice. She even tricked him into thinking there were live mice in the studio, reports etcanada.com.

After seeing the mice, Smith got scared and asked DeGeneres to take them away from the studio.

He said: "Dont play with that... I am terrified of mice. I had a childhood experience with it."

Smith also jokingly warned DeGeneres that he would break everything if she did not remove the mice from the studio.

When DeGeneres asked him to overcome his fear of mice, Smith said: "Not today... I will address it some other day."

Sharing a short video clip of the episode, the tweeted: " is so afraid of mice, he can't even look at the one I have right next to me."

