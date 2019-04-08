J&J fights Centre's order, says ready to pay solatium

-
Johnson & Johnson on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that it was ready to pay Rs 25 lakh compensation to patients affected by its faulty articular surface replacement (ASR) hip implants.
However, Johnson & Johnson said the Centre had no jurisdiction under the Drug and Cosmetics Act to enforce the compensation as determined by the expert committee, set up to examine faulty hip implants.
Justice Vibhu Bakhru was hearing Johnson & Johnson's plea challenging the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's decision asking the company to pay compensation to patients.
The company has also challenged the government decision asking it to pay Rs 65 lakh and Rs 74 lakh compensations to two patients.
The court has asked the government to file its response and listed the hearing for May 2.
