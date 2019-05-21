Willey makes place for Archer in England WC squad

England have included right-arm pacer Jofra Archer in the 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup beginning May 30.
Archer, who was on stand-by and on trial in the just-concluded ODI series against Pakistan which England won 4-0, comes in in place of left-arm fast bowler David Willey, who could take just four wickets in three fixtures in the same series, said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a media release.
The 24-year-old played three ODIs - one against Ireland, two against Pakistan - and impressed everyone with his ability to consistently bowl at 140 kmph.
England have also recalled spin-bowling all-rounder Liam Dawson in place of Joe Denly for the showpiece event. He will be playing for the first time since sustaining a side strain during last October's limited overs tour of Sri Lanka.
The 29-year-old has been in fine form for his county, claiming 18 wickets and averaging 45 with the bat during Hampshire's run to the One-Day Cup final.
Top-order batsman James Vince is also included having played his part during the ODI series against Pakistan. The 28-year-old will be looking to add to his 10 caps during the tournament. He comes in place of Alex Hales, who was suspended from all squads following a failed drug test.
England will begin their World Cup campaign in the tournament opener against South Africa on May 30.
Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
