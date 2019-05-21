Willey makes place for Archer in England WC squad

England have included right-arm in the 15-member squad for the upcoming beginning May 30.

Archer, who was on stand-by and on trial in the just-concluded ODI series against which England won 4-0, comes in in place of left-arm fast bowler David Willey, who could take just four wickets in three fixtures in the same series, said the England and (ECB) in a

The 24-year-old played three ODIs - one against Ireland, two against - and impressed everyone with his ability to consistently bowl at 140 kmph.

England have also recalled spin-bowling all-rounder in place of for the showpiece event. He will be playing for the first time since sustaining a side strain during last October's limited overs tour of

The 29-year-old has been in fine form for his county, claiming 18 wickets and averaging 45 with the bat during Hampshire's run to the One-Day Cup final.

Top-order batsman is also included having played his part during the ODI series against The 28-year-old will be looking to add to his 10 caps during the tournament. He comes in place of Alex Hales, who was suspended from all squads following a failed drug test.

England will begin their campaign in the tournament opener against on May 30.

Squad: (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

