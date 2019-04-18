Not going to get upset: Jofra Archer on World Cup exclusion

Barbados-born uncapped is "not going to get upset" for missing out from England's preliminary 15-man squad. Rather, the all-rounder is "excited to play against Pakistan" as he is in contention to make his ODI debut ahead of the marquee event.

Born to a British father, the 24-year-old qualified to play for England on residence last month. has been named to play against and in seven games, beginning May 3.

"It is not all about for me right now; it is about playing against which is what I have been selected for. It will still be the highlight of my career to play for England in the series against Of course, I want to play in the World Cup, but if it does not happen for me I am not going to get upset. I am just so excited to play against Pakistan and this is a position I did not imagine I would be in at this stage," ecb.co.uk quoted Archer,

Archer, who did not expect to "ever be good enough to play for England", is playing in T20 tournaments around the world. Currently, he is competing in the (IPL), where he is donning Rajasthan Royals' jersey.

When asked how excited he is for Pakistan series, said: "I am going to give it my best shot. I have worked pretty much all my life for this moment and I just want to tackle it and put my best foot forward. It should be a good series. Hopefully, I get a chance to play and do myself justice."

"I am not in squad but it is a great chance for me to show what I can do and anything can happen. If someone gets injured, I want to put myself in a position where I am the first person they turn to," he said.

England will take on in a one-off ODI on May 3, while the series against Pakistan begins on May 5. The host will then take on and in the warm-up matches before opening its World Cup campaign against in the curtain-raiser on May 30 at The Oval,

