Archer not in England's preliminary WC squad

Uncapped pacer was the only surprise absentee from England's preliminary 15-man squad, although he was named in the team for warm-up games against and

After a change in residency rules, Barbados-born Archer, 24, had qualified to play for England.

"The selection panel has been impressed with Archer's performances in domestic and franchise cricket," national selector was quoted as saying by "He is a talented and exciting cricketer," Smith remarked.

Archer, currently playing in the (IPL) for Rajasthan Royals, will now look to impress in the warm-up games as changes to squad can be made until May 23.

England will play a match with on May 3 before a five-match series against

The preliminary squad is unchanged from the winter one-day series against the

England's preliminary squad:

(Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, and

England 17-man squad for ODIs: (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, and

England 14-man team for ODI and Pakistan IT20: (Captain), Jofra Archer, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, James Vince, and

--IANS

dm/kk/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)