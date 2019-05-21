Diego Maradona to undergo shoulder surgery

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona will travel to Buenos Aires for surgery on his left shoulder.
The 58-year-old was due to fly from Mexico, where he is currently coaching the nation's second division side Dorados on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.
He will be in the Argentina's capital later in the day, his agent and friend Matias Morla told Argentina's Clarin newspaper. He had on Monday had informed about the scheduled surgery.
Once recovered, the 1986 World Cup winner will return to Mexico to continue working as head coach of the Culiacan-based club, Morla added.
Dorados have narrowly missed promotion to Mexico's top division in each of the past two seasons under Maradona, who took charge of the club last September.
Last week, Maradona told the media that he asked Dorados officials for a two-year contract extension with a larger budget to strengthen his squad.
Widely regarded as one of football's greatest ever players, Maradona has suffered a series of health problems since ending his playing career in 1997.
In 2004, he was hospitalised with severe heart and respiratory problems related to a long battle with drug addiction.
In January, the former Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli forward had surgery to stem bleeding in his stomach.
--IANS
aak/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU