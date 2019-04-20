J&K govt relaxes ban on civilian traffic on NH (2nd Lead)

The and government on Saturday decided to partially relax the restrictions on movement of civilian traffic on the Srinagar- National Highway, imposed earlier this month to enable safe movement of the security forces in the aftermath of attack.

The said the decision has been taken as the requirement of security forces is now reducing because of their de-induction after polling in parts of the state.

Further, the local administration and police would examine the possibility of allowing public transport of state-run JKSRTC to move during the period of restriction on the national highway even on convoy days, a said.

"Government has decided to partially relax the restrictions on traffic imposed earlier," he said.

A complete review of restrictions on the highway would be done after the last phase of elections on May 6 to examine the need for continuing with them, the added.

The decision to ban civilian traffic on most part of the 300-km long Srinagar- National Highway to enable safe movement of security forces was imposed with effect from April 7 and was to be in place till May 31.

The decision had been taken in the wake of ghastly February 14 on a CRPF convoy on the highway in district of Kashmir, in which 40 security personnel were killed.

Giving details of the relaxation, the said the restriction on civilian movement between and on NH-44 would now be limited only to Sunday, with effect from April 22.

Accordingly, there would be no prohibition on civilian traffic on this part of the highway on Wednesday.

The restrictions would, however, continue between and on NH-44 as earlier but these would be reviewed periodically and relaxation would be made as the need for restriction reduces, he said.

Even on the days of restrictions -- Sunday and Wednesday -- between and and on Sunday between and Srinagar, the local administration would continue to facilitate movement of civilian traffic as has been happening in the last two weeks, the spokesman said.

"The purpose of these restrictions is in the larger interest of security of everyone," he said and appealed to the people to extend full cooperation for smooth regulation of traffic.

"The government is alive to the needs of people and inconvenience caused to them while being cognizant of the needs of security forces. The restrictions strike a balance between the two," the spokesman said.

"The restrictions will be reviewed on a real-time basis and modifications will be made as necessary in the coming days," he added.

--IANS

akk/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)