Valencia CF played cross-town rival Levante UD to a 2-2 draw away on Sunday, having so far failed to secure a win this football season.

Levante's Spanish striker opened the scoring 13 minutes into the game, but the hosts' joy was short-lived, as drew Valencia level three minutes later, reports news agency.

struck again in the 33rd minute, and the home side maintained their lead through the end of the first half.

Valencia's Spanish scored the equalizer in the 52nd minute, successfully converting a penalty kick.

With 14 minutes to go, Levante's Spanish right back Coke was sent off after getting a second yellow card, but Valencia was unable to take advantage of its numerical superiority and the game ended in a draw.

Levante provisionally holds the fifth spot in the table with four points, having earned one win, one draw and one defeat.

Valencia has two draws and one defeat, and is in 15th place with two points.

Later Sunday, is to host newly-promoted Huesca, while Alaves will host and is to visit Real Betis.

