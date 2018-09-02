Honda rider Sarath concedes top spot after Round 3 of INMRC

Seasoned rider conceded his track position to arch-rival Kumar (TVS Racing) in the Indian (165cc) class, as the third round of the Indian National Motorcycle Racing championship (INMRC) ended at the Madras Motor Racing Track (MMRT) here on Sunday.

In ProStock 165cc class, Idemitsu Honda's P.K grabbed the second spot while Kumar finished third to deliver a double podium for Ten10 racing team.

(Rockers Racing) scored his maiden victory in the category.

Last year's champion Jagan, without a win in the first two rounds this season, closed out a very successful weekend but not without a bitter fight with Honda's Sarath Kumar, who denied TVS Racing a repeat of Saturday's 1-2 finish by pipping K.Y. Ahamed to second place in a thrilling race.

Sarath conceded the top position soon after the start with and later Ahamed moving past him. However, Sarath fought his way back to overtake Ahamed and then hung on grimly for a well-deserved second spot while put in consistent laps to emerge a clear winner.

At the end of Round 3, Jagan leads the championship with 112 points, followed by Ahamed (91) while TVS Racing's who has been consistently picking up points, is in third with 74, just ahead of and his team-mate Rajiv Sethu, both tied on 70.

Speaking on the performance of Honda riders, Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President, Brand & Communication, HMSI said: "It was a mixed weekend for us. While our riders bagged 3 out of the 6 podiums in Pro-stock 165, we could add only 2 podiums to our tally in SuperSport 165."

"Mithun was a consistent performer with double podium finish in both races. With Sunday's race, a good 7 of our young finds of are now in the top-10," he added.

Meanwhile, 21-year old (Rockers), a from Chennai, recorded his first win of the season in the Pro-Stock 165cc class with a last lap move against leader (Idemitsu Racing).

It was a crucial win for Kannan as he held on to his second place on the leaderboard with 85 points behind leader (101) of Idemitsu Racing.

Another local lad, pulled off a fine win in the Novice (Stock 165cc) race after a tough fight with (Sparks Racing) who, however, maintained his top slot on the leaderboard with 61 points, just three ahead of team-mate who finished third in Sunday's race.

