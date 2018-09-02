East Bengal hold Mohun Bagan in rip-roaring CFL derby

East Bengal came back from two goals down to hold Mohun Bagan 2-2 and share the spoils in a rip-roaring (CFL) derby encounter at the packed Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Sunday.

Playing in front of 60,000-odd spectators, (20th) gave Mohun Bagan the lead, while Ugandan doubled the advantage around 10 minutes later.

East Bengal's Costa Rican World Cupper (45+2) pulled one back just before half-time with Laldanmawia Ralte (62nd) equalising in the second half which belonged to the red and gold brigade.

The result saw both teams go to 20 points each with Mohun Bagan ahead of East Bengal in the points table on goals scored. Many people were stranded outside the stadium as the stands were full.

--IANS

