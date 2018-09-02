JUST IN
East Bengal hold Mohun Bagan in rip-roaring CFL derby

IANS  |  Kolkata 

East Bengal came back from two goals down to hold Mohun Bagan 2-2 and share the spoils in a rip-roaring Calcutta Football League (CFL) derby encounter at the packed Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Sunday.

Playing in front of 60,000-odd spectators, Pintu Mahata (20th) gave Mohun Bagan the lead, while Ugandan Henry Kisekka doubled the advantage around 10 minutes later.

East Bengal's Costa Rican World Cupper Johnny Acosta (45+2) pulled one back just before half-time with Laldanmawia Ralte (62nd) equalising in the second half which belonged to the red and gold brigade.

The result saw both teams go to 20 points each with Mohun Bagan ahead of East Bengal in the points table on goals scored. Many people were stranded outside the stadium as the stands were full.

