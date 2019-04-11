Woman alleges sexual assault

-
ALSO READ
Woman alleges rape by Rashtrapati Bhavan staffer
Rashtrapati Bhavan, Mughal Gardens to remain close for public from Jan 25-27
After fight on Tinder, woman threatens to blow up Rashtrapati Bhavan; cops on lookout
Budget 2019: Piyush Goyal meets President Kovind
Mughal garden to open for public from Feb 4
-
A woman has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a man in the staff quarters of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The police say there is no proof the crime took place in the presidential palace.
The woman on Wednesday filed a complaint in North Avenue police station alleging that she had been raped by the man who had promised to marry her.
"We are verifying the allegation as we have not found any concrete evidence that the crime took place inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan," Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma said.
"The accused stays in Kali Badi area... No arrest has been made," he added.
--IANS
sp/rs/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU