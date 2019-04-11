JUST IN
Business Standard

Woman alleges sexual assault

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A woman has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a man in the staff quarters of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The police say there is no proof the crime took place in the presidential palace.

The woman on Wednesday filed a complaint in North Avenue police station alleging that she had been raped by the man who had promised to marry her.

"We are verifying the allegation as we have not found any concrete evidence that the crime took place inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan," Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma said.

"The accused stays in Kali Badi area... No arrest has been made," he added.

First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 14:32 IST

