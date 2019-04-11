Woman alleges sexual assault

A woman has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a man in the staff quarters of the Bhavan. The police say there is no proof the crime took place in the presidential palace.

The woman on Wednesday filed a complaint in station alleging that she had been raped by the man who had promised to marry her.

"We are verifying the allegation as we have not found any concrete evidence that the crime took place inside the Bhavan," of said.

"The accused stays in Kali Badi area... No arrest has been made," he added.

