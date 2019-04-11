SC closes Enron-Dabhol kickback case

-
The Supreme Court on Thursday accepted a plea by the Maharashtra government to end the Enron-Dabhol power project case.
Allegations had been made that kickbacks were received by politicians and bureaucrats to clinch the deal.
The case involved the alleged criminality in power purchase agreement between the Maharashtra State Electricity Board and the Dabhol Power Co on November 8, 1993.
Closing the case, the court observed that the case was long delayed.
