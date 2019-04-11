SC closes Enron-Dabhol kickback case

The on Thursday accepted a by the government to end the Enron- power project case.

Allegations had been made that kickbacks were received by politicians and bureaucrats to clinch the deal.

The case involved the alleged criminality in power purchase agreement between the State Electricity Board and the Power Co on November 8, 1993.

Closing the case, the court observed that the case was long delayed.

