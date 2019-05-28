Mother denied ambulance, carries son's body in arms

In a shocking incident, a woman was forced to carry the body of her son, Afroz, in her arms because no was provided to her. The took place here in on Monday night.

The father of the child said that he had brought his son to the hospital because the child was suffering from high fever.

"We took our child to the hospital in the morning. The doctors told us to take him elsewhere for treatment. We asked them for a vehicle but they refused (to provide any). There were three ambulances parked in the premises. I do not know why we were denied one," he said.

The parents said that they could not hire a private vehicle due to shortage of money.

"We told the driver and other staff that we do not have any money but they refused to carry my child," the mother said.

The doctors, however, have denied the claims made by the couple.

The emergency medical officer, Anurag Parashar, said: "A child named came to the hospital at 8.10 p.m. His condition was not well, so we directed the parents to take him to for special treatment. They scoffed saying they will take him wherever they wish and left with the kid."

