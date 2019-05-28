JUST IN
Mother denied ambulance, carries son's body in arms

IANS  |  Shahjahanpur 

In a shocking incident, a woman was forced to carry the body of her son, Afroz, in her arms because no ambulance was provided to her. The incident took place here in Uttar Pradesh on Monday night.

The father of the child said that he had brought his son to the hospital because the child was suffering from high fever.

"We took our child to the hospital in the morning. The doctors told us to take him elsewhere for treatment. We asked them for a vehicle but they refused (to provide any). There were three ambulances parked in the premises. I do not know why we were denied one," he said.

The parents said that they could not hire a private vehicle due to shortage of money.

"We told the ambulance driver and other staff that we do not have any money but they refused to carry my child," the mother said.

The doctors, however, have denied the claims made by the couple.

The emergency medical officer, Anurag Parashar, said: "A child named Afroz came to the hospital at 8.10 p.m. His condition was not well, so we directed the parents to take him to Lucknow for special treatment. They scoffed saying they will take him wherever they wish and left with the kid."

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 14:22 IST

