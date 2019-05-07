Woman throws egg at Australian PM at election event

A woman on Tuesday threw an egg at Australian during a campaign event for the slated to be held on May 18.

Television images showed the woman throw the egg at Morrison's which bounced off without breaking during the event of the in Albury, reports news.

The woman, who was arrested, told the media that she threw the egg in protest at the ruling coalition's policy against asylum seekers.

An elderly woman was knocked off her feet during the incident.

In March, a teenager cracked an egg on the back of the of the controversial Australian after he blamed immigration policies for the white supremacist attacks against two mosques in that left 51 people dead.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)