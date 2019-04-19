JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Sports

Trump to visit Japan in May, will meet new Emperor

Business Standard

Bayern Munich sporting director Salihamidzic fined by DFB

IANS  |  Berlin 

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has been fined 8,000 euros ($9,000) by the German Football Federation (DFB) for unsporting behaviour towards a referee.

Salihamidzic was fined on Thursday for behaviour towards referee Guido Winkmann at half-time during Bayern's German Cup quarterfinal win over second-tier Heidenheim, reports Xinhua news agency.

Winkmann had sent off Bayern defender Niklas Suele early in a game the Bundesliga champions went on to win 5-4.

Salihamidzic, who later apologised for his action, will not appeal against the decision.

--IANS

aak/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 19 2019. 11:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU