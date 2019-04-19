Bayern Munich sporting director Salihamidzic fined by DFB

Munich sporting has been fined 8,000 euros ($9,000) by the (DFB) for unsporting behaviour towards a referee.

Salihamidzic was fined on Thursday for behaviour towards referee at half-time during Bayern's German Cup quarterfinal win over second-tier Heidenheim, reports

Winkmann had sent off defender Niklas Suele early in a game the champions went on to win 5-4.

Salihamidzic, who later apologised for his action, will not appeal against the decision.

