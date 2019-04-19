Hardik's work ethics are second to none: Krunal

Flamboyant all-rounder was out of the Indian for almost six months, owing to a back and a suspension he got from the Board of Control for in (BCCI) for his comments on a chat show.

However, utilised that time to work on his fitness and game -- a fact evident in the ongoing (IPL) where he has played some brilliant innings and helped Indians (MI) win the matches.

In the nine matches played so far, the 25-year-old has scored 218 runs at a strike rate of 194.64 and has also picked up eight wickets.

On Thursday, played yet another cameo of 15-ball 32 to help reach 168/5 which ultimately turned out to be a match-winning total against Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Chasing 169, could only manage 128/9 and suffered a 40-run defeat at their home ground.

"It was a very tricky wicket. The way Hardik batted, he scored at a strike-rate of almost 200. That changed the momentum for us. I think we ended up with almost 20-30 more runs than we had thought of," said Hardik's borther after the match.

also said Hardik always puts in a lot of effort to constantly improve his game and his work ethics are second to none.

"When Hardik was out of the game because of and the (suspension) that happened, he utilised that time to work on his fitness," said "He is the kind of for whom is a priority, no matter what. His work ethics are second to none. He puts in a lot of hard work."

Crediting Hardik's self-belief, he added, "His goal has always been to improve his game. If you improve, you become consistent.

"Every year if you see, he keeps on adding something to his game. He has a lot of self-belief ... I learn a lot of things from him. How to back yourself no matter how much you are struggling or doubtful, I learnt from him. He has that quality to always see the positive side," he further said.

Hardik is a part of the 15-member squad travelling to England for the upcoming and many, including Virat Kohli, believe that he will have a crucial role to play in the showpiece event if the Men in Blue are to win the coveted trophy.

