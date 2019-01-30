Work on for visit by Israeli PM to India

Israeli is likely to visit next month for a second meeting with Narendra Modi, a little over a year after his last visit to New Delhi, it is reliably learnt.

Though sources here were tight-lipped, they indicated that work was underway for the visit.

Netanyahu may arrive on February 11 but there was no official confirmation.

Netanyahu visited on January 15 last year during the course of which and signed nine agreements, including in the areas of cyber security and

Israeli recently visited and met Narendra Modi, the Israeli daily reported.

During Ben-Shabbat's visit, Netanyahu spoke to Modi over the phone and planned the upcoming visit.

Meanwhile, Modi will also visit for a day on February 21-22 to receive the Seoul Peace Prize.

In October last year, it was announced that Modi would be conferred the Seoul Peace Prize, a biennial award instituted to crystallise the wishes of the Korean people for peace on the

Modi has been awarded "in recognition of his dedication to improving international cooperation, raising global economic growth, accelerating the human development of the people of India by fostering economic growth in the world's fastest growing large economy and furthering the development of democracy through anti-corruption and social integration efforts".

