World Food India to be held from Nov 1-4

The for Processing Industries, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, said on Monday that the World India (WFI) 2019 will be held from November 1-4.

She said it will be the biggest gathering of all global and domestic stakeholders in the processing sector.

The on Monday chaired a meeting with various stakeholders of 2019. She said preparations for the even had already begun.

More than 11 international an eight domestic roadshows have been planned for the event.

--IANS

spk/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)