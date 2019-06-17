JUST IN
World Food India to be held from Nov 1-4

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, said on Monday that the World Food India (WFI) 2019 will be held from November 1-4.

She said it will be the biggest gathering of all global and domestic stakeholders in the food processing sector.

The Minister on Monday chaired a meeting with various stakeholders of WFI 2019. She said preparations for the even had already begun.

More than 11 international an eight domestic roadshows have been planned for the event.

