World Food India to be held from Nov 1-4

The Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, said on Monday that the World Food India (WFI) 2019 will be held from November 1-4.
She said it will be the biggest gathering of all global and domestic stakeholders in the food processing sector.
The Minister on Monday chaired a meeting with various stakeholders of WFI 2019. She said preparations for the even had already begun.
More than 11 international an eight domestic roadshows have been planned for the event.
