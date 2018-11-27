World's largest wooden block mosaic unveiled in Dubai

Dubai, Nov 27 (IANS/WAM) The world's largest wooden block mosaic has been unveiled in depicting the "Year of Zayed" logo, as part of the 47th UAE celebrations.

The mosaic was developed by Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA). The DSOA also received its first-ever title for the mosaic.

Measuring 224.12 square metres and comprising 22,275 recyclable wooden mosaic blocks, the masterpiece that was completed by 80 people contributing approximately 260 working hours over a period of 20 days, is on display at the

Since the announcement of 2018 as the Year of Zayed by the UAE leadership, DSOA has been hosting a series of initiatives showcasing Sheikh Zayed as one of the world's greatest leaders and most inspirational figures.

DSOA's calendar of events reiterates its commitment to contributing to the objective of the National Agenda of the UAE Vision 2021 to build a cohesive society that preserves and honours its rich legacy.

The will be celebrated across the on December 2.

