The "Darkest Hour" filmmaker is in talks to helm another period drama, an adaptation of Erik Larson's "In the Garden of Beasts".

Wright, also known for his adaptations of "Atonement", "Pride & Prejudice" and "Anna Karenina", will helm the film for and Tom Hanks' Productions, according to The

Larson's non-fiction best-seller was earlier optioned for Hanks and to produce via the duo's banner. Hanks has been eyeing the project as a possible starring vehicle, though there's no word yet on a role.

The book tells the true tale of William Dodd, the reluctant and mild-mannered US to in 1933, and his daughter Martha, a vivacious socialite who had romantic affairs with a Dodd and his family at first naively navigated life in Nazi (Dodd's daughter was excited when kissed her hand), but they slowly gained awareness of the mounting brutality around them.

