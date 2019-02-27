Sony Pictures collaborates with Mahesh Babu for its first Telugu film

Sony Pictures International Productions is joining hands with for Telugu film, "Major" based on the life of 2008 terror attack martyr

The bilingual film, which is the studio's foray into Telugu industry, will be made under the South star's production house G Entertainment (GMB).

"Major" is inspired by the life of Sandeep, the brave NSG commando, who saved several hostages during the 26/11 attack at the in and sacrificed his life for the nation. was decorated with the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest military honour in peacetime.

will play the lead and has also penned the film.

"Major" will be directed by Shashikiran Tikka. The actor-director duo have already collaborated on 2018's hit "Goodachari".

Vivek Krishnani, MD, in India, said the team is looking forward to the project.

"We are excited to with Mahesh and who are such creative forces and are equally thrilled to welcome them in the Hindi film industry. Sesh and Shashi make their debut in and we absolutely love the passion with which they have envisioned 'Major'," Krishnani said in a statement.

Previously, Sony joined hands with Malayalam star for "Nine", which released February 7.

The Malayalam film is a sci-fi horror thriller, with which the is making his production debut through his banner Prithviraj Production. The movie was co-produced by Sony Pictures and marks the studio's maiden venture into the South industry.

Former and MD, G Entertainment Shirodkar Ghattamaneni said she with her husband Mahesh Babu always wanted to tell stories that resonate globally.

"We are excited to be able to tell such a unique and original story about a National hero's life. The honesty of Sesh and Sashi's vision for Major's story echoed with us and in Sony Pictures we found the right partners to bring the incredible story on the big screen not only for a Pan-Indian audience, but an international one," Ghattamaneni said.

The film also marks GMB's entry into

"Major" is co-produced by Adivi Entertainment and Sharath Chandra and Anurag Reddy's A+S Movies.

Shooting is set to begin this summer and the makers are eyeing a 2020 release date.

