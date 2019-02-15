Pulwama attack: India needs to take concrete action, says 26/11 hero's father

K Unnikrishnan, the father of 26/11 hero Unnikrishnan, Friday said needs to take concrete action to curb terror attacks, instead of hollow discussions and "political surgical strikes".

had attained martyrdom fighting terrorists on the third day of the terror

"What needs is concrete action (to check terror attacks) and not hollow discussions and political surgical strikes," told here.

He, however, said should restrain from provoking the enemy if it cannot take precautionary measures or a total offensive approach.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed Thursday in one of the deadliest terror in when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

He said such can take place any time and emphasised that India should be prepared to face them.

"When you are confronting your enemy or adversary, you should be prepared more than cent per cent to face repercussions. You cannot take 2,500 plus policemen in a single convoy without sealing the entire route, at least the highway," he said.

"And above all if someone is ready to sacrifice his or her life for a reasonably convinced cause, such incidents are bound to happen," he added.

Replying to a query, said the "TRP hungry media" should be banned from conducting panel discussions and editorials on security matters.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)