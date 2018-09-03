China blocks website of Australian national public broadcaster ABC

China's confirmed on Monday that the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's (ABC) website has been blocked for flouting national laws.

"China's internet is fully open. We welcome from all over the world to provide good information to the netizens of China," the Cyberspace Administration of said in a statement to the ABC, reported.

"However, state cyber sovereignty rights shall be maintained towards some overseas websites violating China's laws and regulations, spreading rumours, pornographic information, gambling, violent terrorism and some other illegal harmful information which will endanger state security and damage national pride," it added.

Access to the public broadcaster's website (www. net.au), which has been offering in Mandarin for a year, was stopped in on Aug 22, joining other media that have been blocked in the country, including the BBC, and Spain's El Pais.

Asked about the ban, Australian said it was not in the hands of his government to decide what could be broadcast or published in

The controversy comes at a time of escalating tensions between and over several issues, exemplified by Australia's recent ban on Chinese tech giants and ZTE from providing for the country's

