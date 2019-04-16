Kartarpur Corridor: India, Pakistan discuss concerns

Officials from and met at the Zero Line along the international border between the two countries in Baba Nanak sector on Tuesday and discussed the technical and security aspects of the upcoming Corridor.

sources said that officers from the two sides discussed the alignment of the Corridor which will be around 5-km long. Out of this, nearly 4.5 km will fall in Pakistan's territory.

The officials also discussed security arrangements for the Corridor which is expected to cater to hundreds of pilgrims from who will be visiting the inside under a visa-free arrangement.

The Corridor is expected to be completed before November this year to enable pilgrims to travel to the Sahib gurdwara to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Dev in November this year.

has been demanding visa-free "khule darshan" at the gurdwara for Indians of all faiths, from and overseas, all seven days a week.

The Sahib gurdwara in Narowal district of Pakistan's province, located 4.5 km from the border near the Baba Nanak town in Punjab's district, is significant for the Sikh community as it is here that Sikhism founder Dev spent 18 years of his life and is his final resting place.

The governments of India and are trying to facilitate the travel of pilgrims to offer prayers at the gurdwara -- a demand made by the Sikhs for over 70 years.

Baba Nanak town is around 260 km from here.

