Moved by Indians' messages after blaze: French envoy

French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler on Tuesday said he was "deeply moved" by the outpouring of messages from India following the massive fire at the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral -- the 850-year-old Unesco world heritage landmark in Paris.
"Deeply moved by the outpouring of messages sent from all over India after the fire at #NotreDame de Paris. It's also in such times that one can gauge the value of friendship. Thank you India!" tweeted Ziegler.
As the news of a fire at the Notre Dame broke out, several Indians took to social media to voice their heartache on seeing the historic cathedral in flames.
"We stand with France in this moment of grief," tweeted a user named Siddarth Pai.
"It's a very sad loss not only for France but also for us, we stand by you, we hope it will be reconstructed soon, and pray for the wealth of good life for both the countries," tweeted Ashwinn M.
Another user said: "India stands with France shoulder to shoulder. Our shared values of democracy, secularism and human rights may always prosper!"
The fire at the cathedral began at around 6.30 p.m on Monday and quickly caused the collapse of the cathedral's spectacular Gothic spire and the destruction of its roof structure, which dated back to the 13th century.
The massive blaze was brought under control early Tuesday.
