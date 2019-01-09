JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Gold wanes on rising risk appetite, palladium climbs
Business Standard

Yes Bank finalises potential candidates for top job

Reuters 

(Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd said on Wednesday it has finalised the potential candidates for the position of chief executive officer to replace the incumbent Rana Kapoor, but did not disclose names.

The private sector bank will now seek approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the CEO appointment, and will make the relevant disclosures after the RBI's approval, the lender said in a statement.

Yes Bank's governance was thrown into question in September when the RBI asked Kapoor to step down by the end of January, sending its stock plunging and causing several resignations from its board. The central bank had asked the lender to find a new CEO by Feb. 1.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 09 2019. 16:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements