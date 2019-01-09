Yes Bank finalises potential candidates for top job

-
ALSO READ
Yes Bank to seek extension for Kapoor, appts search panel
Yes Bank tanks after RBI trims CEO Rana Kapoor's term
RBI refuses more time to Rana Kapoor; tells Yes Bank to appoint new chief by Feb 1
RBI refuses more time to Rana Kapoor, tells Yes Bank to appoint new chief by Feb 1
RBI reaffirms decision on tenure of Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor
-
(Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd said on Wednesday it has finalised the potential candidates for the position of chief executive officer to replace the incumbent Rana Kapoor, but did not disclose names.
The private sector bank will now seek approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the CEO appointment, and will make the relevant disclosures after the RBI's approval, the lender said in a statement.
Yes Bank's governance was thrown into question in September when the RBI asked Kapoor to step down by the end of January, sending its stock plunging and causing several resignations from its board. The central bank had asked the lender to find a new CEO by Feb. 1.
(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU