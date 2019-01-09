Yes Bank finalises potential candidates for top job

(Reuters) - Ltd said on Wednesday it has finalised the potential candidates for the position of to replace the incumbent Kapoor, but did not disclose names.

The private sector will now seek approval from the of India (RBI) for the appointment, and will make the relevant disclosures after the RBI's approval, the lender said in a statement.

Yes Bank's governance was thrown into question in September when the RBI asked to step down by the end of January, sending its stock plunging and causing several resignations from its board. The central bank had asked the lender to find a new by Feb. 1.

