UP illegal sand mining: ED registers 2 more cases

The (ED) on Thursday said it has registered two more cases of in its ongoing probe into the in Uttar Pradesh's and districts.

The cases were registered under the Prevention of Act (PMLA) against several officials and private persons, a senior ED told IANS.

The development comes a week after the financial probe agency filed a case based on a First Information Report (FIR) by the (CBI) into the role of bureaucrats and politicians in district.

In the case, the ED had named then District IAS and 10 others.

On January 18, the ED had summoned Chandrakala for questioning on January 24 at its Lucknow office at 11 a.m. "But Chandrakala has not joined the probe yet," an ED said.

The had registered separate cases into the alleged irregularities in granting of licences between 2012 and 2016, in violation of the order which had ratified an policy in and districts in 2018.

The then had granted the mine's leases to 14 people in 2013 in district against the High Court's order.

--IANS

aks/mag/in/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)