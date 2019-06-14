Yogi underlines qualitative improvement in education

-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the concerned officials to establish contact with the district-level education officers in order to ensure qualitative improvement in educational standards in the state.
Addressing a meeting of education department officials, including Basic Education officials, the Chief Minister said that an education calendar should be adopted in all degree, secondary and primary schools and colleges.
He directed that all schools should reopen after summer vacations on June 25 and complete cleanliness should be ensured in schools before the students return for the new academic session.
The Chief Minister also warned that no teachers should remain absent during school hours, even if it meant visiting the offices of local education officials.
Adityanath underlined the importance of the "School Chalo" campaign and asked the officials to involve the students in tree plantation drives.
The Chief Minister, in particular, said that all school buses should be subjected to timely inspections and that students' safety must be taken care of.
