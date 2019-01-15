Sousa beats Pella to reach Australian Open 2nd round

Portuguese Joao Sousa on Tuesday progressed to the second round of the Australian Open by beating Argentine Guido Pella 7-6(2), 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-4.
In a four-hour match, world no. 44 Sousa overcame spirited resistance from Pella - ranked 65th in the world - who won the second set and took the first and third into tie-breakers.
Sousa, who lost to Croatian Marin Cilic in the first round last year, will play Germany's Philip Kohlschreiber in the next round, after the German defeated China's Zhe Li in straight sets earlier on Tuesday.
