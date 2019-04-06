YSRCP manifesto promises many sops for farmers

Farm investment support of Rs 12,500 per annum, free and interest-free loans for farmers are some of the major promises made by the Congress Party (YSRCP) in its election manifesto released on Saturday.

Releasing the manifesto for the April 11 elections to the Assembly and Lok Sabha, YSRCP said if voted to power his party would implement ' Ryhu Bharosa' under which every family will get an annual benefit of Rs 12,500 to Rs 1 lakh.

Tenant farmers belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Classes (BC) and minority communities will also get an investment support of Rs 12,500.

Free borewells, setting up godowns, cold storages and processing plants were the other measures promised to reverse farm distress.

Focussing on welfare, the manifesto aims to empower the marginalized sections of the society, the party said.

The YSRCP promised that Rs 15,000 will be paid under the 'Amma Vodi' scheme for women sending their children to schools. Female members of self-help groups (DWCRA) will get Rs 50,000 per annum under ' Aasara'.

The will also pay the interest payment on the loans of self-help groups.

Women belonging to the BC, SC, ST, and minority communities and over the age of 45 years will get Rs 75,000 annually under 'YSR Cheyutha'.

Under 'YSR Housing', houses will be registered in the name of the women. The government will provide Rs.1 lakh support for the marriage of girls belonging to SC, ST, BC, and minority women.

The party also promised liquor prohibition.

The manifesto promised for the lower and middle classes under 'Arogyasri'. Any individual with an annual income of up to Rs 5 lakh can avail the Universal Health Card for free benefits. The card will be applicable for any medical expense over Rs 1,000.

Jagan promised jobs to 10 youth in every village at the village secretariat. In addition to that, 3.5 lakh village/ward volunteers will receive Rs 5,000 per month as honorarium. He promised to fill the 2.3 lakh government vacancies.

For students, there will be total fee reimbursement and an additional sum of Rs 20,000 will be paid for and accommodation expenses every year.

The monthly pension for elderly persons will be increased to Rs 3,000. For welfare of the BCs, a separate will be created, with a budget of Rs 75,000 crore. A similar fund will be created for Kapus too.

Barbers, tailors, washermen, weavers, hawkers, vendors, fishermen, and people engaged in other caste-based professions will also be provided assistance.

The party promised a Rs 1,150 crore fund for 13 lakh victims of the Agrigold scam. Other promises include a Minimum Support Price (MSP) 3,000 crore and a 4,000 crore.

If voted to power, the YSRCP will also contribute Rs 10,000 - Rs 35,000 for maintenance of temples, pay Rs 15,000 honorarium to 'imams' and 'muezzin' and Rs 5,000 to pastors.

