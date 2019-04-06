Lotus will bloom in Odisha, says Modi

on Saturday exuded confidence that the lotus will bloom in as he targeted the Biju (BJD) and for "territorial discrimination".

"The discrimination on the basis of territory that the BJD government is doing in Odisha, the same discrimination the and its allies have done for decades with the entire eastern India," Modi said while addressing an election rally in Sundargarh.

"Do you want development or discrimination? If you want development, let the lotus bloom in the state.

"This time lotus will bloom in I can say with certainty that the maximum number of lotuses will bloom in the state," said Modi.

said the BJD has obstructed development in the state while it has no good intention to see the state prosper.

He added that the BJD has obstructed the implementation of financial assistance to farmers, free treatment to the poor under the 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana' and the BJD needs to be punished for that.

"The 2019 election is very crucial for You have to decide whether you want to vote for a hardworking and honest party or a corrupt one," said Modi.

He alleged that both the BJD and were not concerned about the safety of women.

also targeted the Congress for going soft on terror groups.

" now enters the homes of terrorists and kills them. There were governments earlier, but there was no surgical strike and aircraft did not eliminate terrorists' hideouts by crossing the border of other countries.AIt's indicative of strengthening India," said Modi.

With the commemorating the foundation day, he praised the sacrifices of the party workers to make it the world's largest

"The BJP was formed out of the sacrifice of 'karyakartas'. Today the BJP flag is fluttering proudly in regions where it was unimaginable at one point in time. BJP is the biggest democratic organisation in the world. It is a party of young India, it is a party of the aspiration of

"We are now a strong option to the Congress and other parties which were formed from within Congress," he added.

He said while several parties are built with money power, the BJP is established by the sweat and blood of its workers.

The Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats.

--IANS

cd/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)