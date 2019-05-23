Zakir Musa, J&K's most wanted militant, killed in Kashmir

The Valley's most wanted militant commander, Zakir Musa, who headed the Al Qaeda affiliate Gazwatul Hind, was killed on Thursday by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

Informed sources said the security forces started a cordon and in Dadsara village of Tral area following information about the presence of two militants there.

"The trapped militants were persuaded to surrender. Instead they hurled grenades and started a gunfight, triggering an encounter," a source said.

One of the dead was identified as

Zakir Musa, a close associate of who was killed in 2017, was a militant of who succeeded Burhan and later headed the Al Qaeda affiliate. He had taken to militancy in 2013.

Zakir Rashid Bhat, his real name, was an engineering student in Chandigarh who abandoned education and joined militancy.

He was born in village of Tral area. His father, Abdul Rashid Bhat, is a working for the government.

The killing of is seen as a big success for the security forces in their anti-militancy operations in

After Burhan Wani's death, threatened to behead Kashmiri separatist leaders of the Hurriyat Conference for calling Kashmir a political dispute instead of a religious struggle to establish an Islamic state.

Authorities have suspended in Awantipora area of as a precaution.

Authorities have ordered closure of all schools and colleges in the on Friday.

