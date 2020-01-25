A capital walkover?

Wherever you go in Delhi two weeks before voting day, one figure looms above all — that of the familiar topi-clad Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his comfy jersey and muffler seeking a second term.

It’s an image of accessible middle-class cosiness in contrast to the air-brushed spiffiness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is, as always, the BJP’s lead campaigner. This David versus Goliath battle, of a little, local leader cocking a snook at a larger-than-life national heavyweight, is crucial for several reasons: Other than a fight for the same geographical turf ...