A continuing concern

Each year since 2006, the World Economic Forum, which is most famously associated with the annual Davos meet, has been bringing out a Global Gender Gap report. In essence, the report maps the performance of different countries on an index that evaluates the parity among men and women across four thematic dimensions or sub-divisions — economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, and political empowerment.

The latest edition of the report has put India at 108th among the 149 countries included in the index. The report deserves the attention of ...