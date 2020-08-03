A continuing fight

India now has over 1.8 million confirmed cases of Covid-19. Of those more than 580,000 are active. The highest number of new cases daily in the world is in India, even more than in the United States — in spite of its relatively low and inaccurate testing mechanisms.

July saw the cases in India treble — they were under 600,000 at the end of June. It is worth noting that the dismal mathematics of a pandemic make even some good news sound bad. For example, the fact is that the number of cases per million in India is fewer than 1,400, a fraction of what it is in countries like ...